KDLT-TV Now Broadcasting Digital Only...

KDLT-TV Now Broadcasting Digital Only Signal In Aberdeen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

On January 12, 2017, television translator station K33MI, Aberdeen, S.D. which rebroadcasts the programming of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D. terminated its analog operations and converted to digital-only operations. If you receive K33MI's signal over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to have your television receiver "rescan" the channels that are available in your area in order to continue to receive K33MI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Where is all the dope at???? Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06) Feb '16 Dona Fisher 132
Fischer Quints (Oct '13) Sep '14 almab 3
Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12) Apr '13 John 4
Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Michael Miers 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Aberdeen, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,211 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC