KDLT-TV Now Broadcasting Digital Only Signal In Aberdeen
On January 12, 2017, television translator station K33MI, Aberdeen, S.D. which rebroadcasts the programming of KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D. terminated its analog operations and converted to digital-only operations. If you receive K33MI's signal over-the-air using an antenna, you may need to have your television receiver "rescan" the channels that are available in your area in order to continue to receive K33MI.
