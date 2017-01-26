Family brings hockey passion to film ...

Family brings hockey passion to film festival with their own outdoor rink

Tuesday Jan 10

Outdoor skating rinks are popular across the Midwest when the cold temperatures start to move, but one South Dakota family is enjoying a little winter fun closer to home. Thomas and Matty Orr have an extensive background in hockey, so when the option to create their own outdoor rink in their backyard presented itself, the answer was obvious.

