Aberdeen Police: 4 Men Robbed Apartment Ata
Officers in Aberdeen are looking for suspects connected to an early morning armed robbery. Aberdeen Police said four men forced their way into an apartment in the 200 block of 8th Avenue Northeast at around 1:15 a.m. Monday.
