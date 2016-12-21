Wheat Growers to Host Maximizing Return on Investment Workshops ... Aberdeen, SD
Aberdeen, SD - With many Dakota corn and soybean farmers reporting record yields this fall, Wheat Growers will hold a half-day producer workshop titled "Maximizing Return on Investment: Securing Yield Potential Throughout the Season." The USDA is predicting the largest corn yield to date with a projection of 175.3 bushels per acre, and an equally strong soybean yield of 52.5 bushels per acre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at????
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Michael Miers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC