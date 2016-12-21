Wheat Growers to Host Maximizing Retu...

Wheat Growers to Host Maximizing Return on Investment Workshops

Aberdeen, SD - With many Dakota corn and soybean farmers reporting record yields this fall, Wheat Growers will hold a half-day producer workshop titled "Maximizing Return on Investment: Securing Yield Potential Throughout the Season." The USDA is predicting the largest corn yield to date with a projection of 175.3 bushels per acre, and an equally strong soybean yield of 52.5 bushels per acre.

