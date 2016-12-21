SD Firefighters Find Man Burning Squirrel with Propane Torch
Dec. 21--The smell of burning fur prompted a fire call Tuesday afternoon that led to the discovery of a man burning fur off a squirrel, said Randy Meister, battalion chief with Aberdeen Fire and Rescue. The call was at 12:10 p.m. the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Southwest, which is near Park Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at????
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Michael Miers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC