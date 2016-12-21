SD Firefighters Find Man Burning Squi...

SD Firefighters Find Man Burning Squirrel with Propane Torch

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: FireHouse.com

Dec. 21--The smell of burning fur prompted a fire call Tuesday afternoon that led to the discovery of a man burning fur off a squirrel, said Randy Meister, battalion chief with Aberdeen Fire and Rescue. The call was at 12:10 p.m. the 1600 block of 10th Avenue Southwest, which is near Park Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
Where is all the dope at???? Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06) Feb '16 Dona Fisher 132
Fischer Quints (Oct '13) Sep '14 almab 3
Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12) Apr '13 John 4
Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Michael Miers 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Brown County was issued at December 25 at 11:14AM MST

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aberdeen, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC