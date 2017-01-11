Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc acr...

Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Brandon Sun

Travel conditions remain hazardous across much of the northern Great Plains as a winter storm continues to sweep across the region. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced the shutdown Sunday of vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas was forecast to continue into Monday morning.

