Blizzards, ice storms wreak havoc across northern plains
Travel conditions remain hazardous across much of the northern Great Plains as a winter storm continues to sweep across the region. The combination of freezing rain, snow and high winds that forced the shutdown Sunday of vast stretches of highways in the Dakotas was forecast to continue into Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at????
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Michael Miers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC