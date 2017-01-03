Arctic blast brings record lows and d...

Arctic blast brings record lows and deadly travel conditions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: CBS News

An invasion of Arctic air over the weekend set new record lows in several cities nationwide. It was 37 degrees below zero in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and even Amarillo, Texas reached negative temperatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aberdeen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Where is all the dope at???? Aug '16 Anonymous 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06) Feb '16 Dona Fisher 132
Fischer Quints (Oct '13) Sep '14 almab 3
Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12) Apr '13 John 4
Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13) Mar '13 Michael Miers 1
See all Aberdeen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aberdeen Forum Now

Aberdeen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aberdeen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Aberdeen, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,704,193

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC