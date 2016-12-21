AGP to break ground in spring 2017

Ag Processing Inc. has received approval for the construction of a soybean processing plant in Aberdeen, South Dakota, U.S. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2017 and it will be the tenth soybean processing plant for AGP and its first in South Dakota. "We are pleased to report that the engineering design and regulatory approval phase for the new facility in Aberdeen has gone extremely well to date, and that we will break ground on the construction phase of the project in the spring of 2017," said Keith Spackler, chief executive officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.