Ag Processing Inc Progresses on Soybean Processing Plant Project in Aberdeen, SD

Omaha, NE - December 6, 2016 - Ag Processing Inc. a cooperative announced today that the Company is continuing to achieve progress on the construction of a state-of-the-art soybean processing facility in Aberdeen, South Dakota and anticipates a 2017 groundbreaking at the site. "We are pleased to report that the engineering design and regulatory approval phase for the new facility in Aberdeen has gone extremely well to date, and that we will break ground on the construction phase of the project in the spring of 2017," said Keith Spackler , Chief Executive Officer.

