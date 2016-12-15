A weather geek's guide to why it's so f*cking cold outside
Much of the U.S. is in the deep freeze as of Dec. 15, with wind chills near or well below zero from the Plains to Washington, D.C. Power lines crashed to the ground Wednesday night in Portland, Oregon, due to the weight of snow and ice. In Minnesota, the statewide average temperature as of 9 a.m. local time was a brutally cold minus-14.3 degrees Fahrenheit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Aberdeen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Where is all the dope at????
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Whatever Happened to the Fisher Quintuplets? (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|Dona Fisher
|132
|Fischer Quints (Oct '13)
|Sep '14
|almab
|3
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Aberdeen, SD (Jan '12)
|Apr '13
|John
|4
|Any Pizza Hut employees in Aberdeen having to w... (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Michael Miers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aberdeen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC