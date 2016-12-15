A weather geek's guide to why it's so f*cking cold outside

Much of the U.S. is in the deep freeze as of Dec. 15, with wind chills near or well below zero from the Plains to Washington, D.C. Power lines crashed to the ground Wednesday night in Portland, Oregon, due to the weight of snow and ice. In Minnesota, the statewide average temperature as of 9 a.m. local time was a brutally cold minus-14.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

