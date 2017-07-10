Teardrop trailers and midcentury modern furniture: This ain't your grandma's antique show
Teardrop trailers, coveted Star War toys and midcentury modern furniture are just some of the wide-ranging items for sale at the Antique & Collectible Show , Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, at the Portland Expo Center. The show will have sellers at 1,300 booths, inside and outside the Expo halls, offering everything from stained glass windows and other architectural items to something quirky like an old slot machine.
