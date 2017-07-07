Red Theater to Kick Off 6th Season with the Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
Red Theater Chicago announces the start of their 6th season with their upcoming production of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz , directed by Jeremy Aluma. Performances run August 15 through September 16, 2017.
