More than 100 people were shot and 15 killed over the long weekend, and other Chicago news

Police officers investigate the crime scene where a man was shot in the alley in the Little Village neighborhood in Chicago on July 2. A violent four-day Fourth of July weekend left at least 101 people shot and 15 killed between Friday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, according to the Tribune . The gun violence dramatically increased on Tuesday, July 4, when at least 42 people were shot between 3:30 PM Tuesday and 3:30 AM Wednesday.

