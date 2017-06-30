Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Park District Announce Completion of the...
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Park District Superintendent Michael P. Kelly today celebrated the completed section of the lakefront trail separation project from 31st Street to 41st Street. Construction continues from Fullerton to Ohio streets and 31st to 51st streets.
