'Man v. Food' filming in Chicago as new season announced
"Man v. Food" host Casey Webb and his crew arrived in Chicago Thursday as the Travel Channel announced a reboot of the epic eats show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,556,193
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Dr Guru
|241,971
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|Sell Out
|11
|Trump Just Sux
|6 hr
|American
|62
|good job chicago keep up the good work
|9 hr
|Old Vet
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,912
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Alyssa76
|3,659
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC