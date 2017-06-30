Gloriana Musical Theatre Presents Chicago

Chicago is a universal tale of fame, fortune, and the media machine, presented by Gloriana Musical Theatre. Twelve performances will take place at Eagles Hall in Fort Bragg over three weekends beginning July 27-Aug. 13. In roaring twenties Chicago, wannabe vaudevillian star Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband Amos to take the rap...until he finds out the truth.

