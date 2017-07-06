Chicago's first art gallery devoted to video games will open next month
After spending the last three years working to unite the worlds of art and gaming under one roof, the Video Game Art Gallery will soon have a roof to call its own. The local nonprofit announced today that on August 11 it will level up to a brick-and-mortar location at the Bloomingdale Arts Building alongside the 606.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,556,193
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Dr Guru
|241,971
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|Sell Out
|11
|Trump Just Sux
|6 hr
|American
|62
|good job chicago keep up the good work
|9 hr
|Old Vet
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,912
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Alyssa76
|3,659
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC