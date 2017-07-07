Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers Presents Cllaw Xxvii: Summer Smackdown

It's the HOTTEST match of them all! The Chicago League of Lady Arm Wrestlers are flexing their guns at CLLAW XXVII: Summer Smackdown on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago. CLLAW's 27th benefit match will feature Chicago's biggest, baddest lady-identified arm wrestlers, musical entertainment from Jackass Magnets and a cash bar.

