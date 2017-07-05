Chicago best-seller Brad Thor wins Chris Christie's beachgate

Since he was captured Sunday by NJ Advance Media photographer Andrew Mills heartlessly sunning himself on a state beach he had closed to the public, Christie and his folding chair have been cut and pasted by internet jokers into everything from the beach scene in "From Here To Eternity" to the deck of the Starship Enterprise . So hats off to best-selling Chicago born-and-raised author Brad Thor , who created the viral image of the news cycle by reversing the usual rules of meme-making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.