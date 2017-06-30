Chicago artists celebrate the life and work of late AACM cofounder Kelan Phil Cohran
It feels like just the other day that Gossip Wolf wished a happy 90th birthday to Kelan Phil Cohran , the great jazz multi-instrumentalist, AACM cofounder, former Sun Ra trumpeter, and inventor . It's with a heavy heart that this wolf shares the news that Cohran passed away on June 28. On Sunday, July 9 , a clutch of musicians, poets, and dancers will convene on the 63rd Street Beach's bathing pavilion to celebrate Cohran's life and commemorate the 50th anniversary of On the Beach ; Cohran recorded it with the Artistic Heritage Ensemble, which he founded in 1965, and the group backed him at weekly performances at the pavilion on the 63rd Street Beach in 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,556,193
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Dr Guru
|241,971
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|Sell Out
|11
|Trump Just Sux
|6 hr
|American
|62
|good job chicago keep up the good work
|9 hr
|Old Vet
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,912
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Alyssa76
|3,659
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC