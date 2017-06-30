Chicago artists celebrate the life an...

Chicago artists celebrate the life and work of late AACM cofounder Kelan Phil Cohran

It feels like just the other day that Gossip Wolf wished a happy 90th birthday to Kelan Phil Cohran , the great jazz multi-instrumentalist, AACM cofounder, former Sun Ra trumpeter, and inventor . It's with a heavy heart that this wolf shares the news that Cohran passed away on June 28. On Sunday, July 9 , a clutch of musicians, poets, and dancers will convene on the 63rd Street Beach's bathing pavilion to celebrate Cohran's life and commemorate the 50th anniversary of On the Beach ; Cohran recorded it with the Artistic Heritage Ensemble, which he founded in 1965, and the group backed him at weekly performances at the pavilion on the 63rd Street Beach in 1967.

