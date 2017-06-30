Budget Norwegian airline to offer flight from Chicago to London
It sure seems like Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is a hotbed for European budget airlines trying to make its way into the thrifty U.S. flight market. Norwegian Air will offer two new routes to Chicago and Austin, Texas each week starting in March 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,556,193
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|27 min
|Dr Guru
|241,971
|Jeff Sessions claims sanctuary city policies 'e...
|2 hr
|Sell Out
|11
|Trump Just Sux
|6 hr
|American
|62
|good job chicago keep up the good work
|9 hr
|Old Vet
|21
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,912
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Alyssa76
|3,659
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC