Woman charged with reckless homicide,...

Woman charged with reckless homicide, DUI in South Loop crash

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Humboldt Park woman was charged with aggravated DUI in a weekend crash that killed a man in the South Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said. Samantha Salazar, 27, of the 900 block of North Sacramento Boulevard, also was charged with reckless homicide involving a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Pete 1,525,646
Julieanne Zenz 1 hr Thanks 2
Sipping tea 1 hr Padre Lou 1
Shooting cops------is a no-no. 1 hr Realist 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 240,499
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 2 hr White Meat 22
Chicago Actors Studio - BEWARE OF THE OWNER!!! 3 hr Covered Bridge 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC