Woman charged with reckless homicide, DUI in South Loop crash
A Humboldt Park woman was charged with aggravated DUI in a weekend crash that killed a man in the South Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said. Samantha Salazar, 27, of the 900 block of North Sacramento Boulevard, also was charged with reckless homicide involving a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
