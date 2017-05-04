Wisch List: Fiesta of flavors: 5 of Chicago's best Mexican restaurants
From chips and salsa, to Corona and margaritas, to taco trucks and trendy taquerias, I enjoy the full gauntlet of food and drinks born South of the Border. And that's another reason why Chicago is such a great place to live - and eat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,526,824
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|40 min
|Mr-Smith
|53
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|41 min
|Coffee Party
|240,577
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,502
|Change one letter in the word (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|winner
|20
|Change one letter in the word (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|winner
|31
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|13 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,616
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC