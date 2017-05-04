When pigs might fly in front of Trump Tower in Chicago
A parade of giant gold pigs could be flying by Trump Tower in Chicago some time this summer, obscuring the 20-foot-high "TRUMP" letters on the side of the building facing the Chicago River. Chicago-based architecture design group New World Projects came up with the idea for "Flying Pigs on Parade" as a response to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.
