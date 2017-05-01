Wheat Futures Surge After U.S. Crop Pummeled by Storm
There are 1 comment on the Bloomberg story from 9 hrs ago, titled Wheat Futures Surge After U.S. Crop Pummeled by Storm. In it, Bloomberg reports that:
Wheat prices headed for record gains in Chicago on Monday as the U.S. winter crop faced substantial losses from snow and high winds that slammed into four Midwest states including Kansas, the top grower. More than 12 inches of snow fell on ripening wheat in parts of Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Nebraska in the past 24 hours, David Streit, the senior lead forecaster at Bethesda, Maryland-based Commodity Weather Group LLC, said in a telephone interview.
