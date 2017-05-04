Wasabi, One of Chicago's Most Popular...

Wasabi, One of Chicago's Most Popular Japanese Restaurants, to Expand in Logan

Two years after taking over the space next door , the folks behind Wasabi , one of the most popular Japanese restaurants in Chicago, are preparing to unleash a new relocated version of it on the eaters in Logan Square. The restaurant, which has been BYO since it opened at 2115 N. Milwaukee Ave. more than six years ago , will focus on ramen and small plates - and include a full bar - when it begins a soft opening phase in the next-door space on May 9, owner Satoko Takeyama says.

