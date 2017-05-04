TITLE Boxing Club a Gears Upa for Revitalization of Chicago Market

The Chicago market has been the place of resurgence for TITLE Boxing Club over the past few years and the recent opening of TITLE Boxing Club of Evanston further validates the brand's ability to succeed in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Owned by local entrepreneurs Kevin Reilly and Paige Hopkins, the Evanston location took home the company's prestigious Opening Bell award after the club topped out at 189 sold memberships within its first week of business - which Hopkins attributes to one simple rule - follow the systems that are put in place for you and you will be successful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.