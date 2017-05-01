The Navy Pier Flyover is taking longe...

The Navy Pier Flyover is taking longer to complete than the Golden Gate Bridge

Thankfully, the 40-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a Suburu driver near the Navy Pier Flyover construction site last week wasn't seriously injured. But the crash sparked a new conversation about why the $60 million initiative to build an overpass for cyclists and pedestrians, to improve safety near Illinois's second-most-popular tourist attraction , is taking so damn long.

