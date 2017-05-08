The Florida Aquarium hires new CEO fr...

The Florida Aquarium hires new CEO from Chicago

Germann was previously the executive vice president of the John G. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for 16 years and also served as an advisory board member to the U.S. EPA Great Lakes National Program Office. He most recently worked as a principal at a Chicago consulting firm, Four Lions Strategies.

