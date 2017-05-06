Teen held without bail in 2016 killin...

Teen held without bail in 2016 killing of Chicago officer's son

College student Arshell Dennis III, 19, a junior at St. John's University in New York, came home for a visit and was fatally shot early on Aug. 14, 2016, in the 2900 block of West 82nd Street. Dennis was the son of a Chicago police officer.

