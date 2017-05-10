Teen Charged in Shooting of 2 Officer...

Teen Charged in Shooting of 2 Officers to Appear in Court

An 18-year-old man accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting of two Chicago police officers last week is expected to appear in bond court Monday. Susan Carlson reports.

