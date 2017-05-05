Taylor Mac's HIR Gets Chicago Premier...

Taylor Mac's HIR Gets Chicago Premiere This Summer at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the Chicago premiere production of Hir, a subversive comedy by celebrated playwright, actor, singer-songwriter and performance artist Taylor Mac. Directed by Steppenwolf Artistic Producer Hallie Gordon , the cast features ensemble members Francis Guinan and Amy Morton with Em Grosland and Michael Holding .

Chicago, IL

