Taylor Mac's HIR Gets Chicago Premiere This Summer at Steppenwolf
Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the Chicago premiere production of Hir, a subversive comedy by celebrated playwright, actor, singer-songwriter and performance artist Taylor Mac. Directed by Steppenwolf Artistic Producer Hallie Gordon , the cast features ensemble members Francis Guinan and Amy Morton with Em Grosland and Michael Holding .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|SNAFUBARIFIC II
|1,526,722
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|240,573
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,502
|Change one letter in the word (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|winner
|20
|Change one letter in the word (Mar '12)
|8 hr
|winner
|31
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,616
|Last word + 2 (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|winner
|990
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC