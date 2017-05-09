Reputed gang member pleads guilty to carrying gun linked to boy's slaying

Demond Coffee, 28, shown in a 2015 Cook County sheriff's office booking mug, was arrested for on charges of possessing a gun that was used to kill 7-year-old Amari Brown in July 2015. Demond Coffee, 28, shown in a 2015 Cook County sheriff's office booking mug, was arrested for on charges of possessing a gun that was used to kill 7-year-old Amari Brown in July 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.