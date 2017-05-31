RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Offering Rush Tickets in Chicago
Broadway In Chicago and the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour have announced rush tickets will be available for each performance of the Chicago engagement of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical, playing at the Oriental Theatre from May 9-14, 2017. These limited seats located in the first two rows of the orchestra section will be available for day-of purchase only.
