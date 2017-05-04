Refuge Theatre Project's Things to Ruin: the Songs of Joe Iconis Coming Up at Exit Chicago

The two-year-old Refuge Theatre Project, whose High Fidelity: The Musical is with eight nominations one of the top nominees in the upcoming non-Equity Jeff Awards, will continue its 2017 season with Things to Ruin: The Songs of Joe Iconis , playing May 12 - June 18, 2017. As with their most recent productions, High Fidelity, performed in pop-up locations redesigned as record stores, and bare, staged in the sanctuary of Epworth United Methodist Church, the company will again mount its production in an unexpected venue: Exit Chicago, which describes itself as "Chicago's Original Punk Bar since 1981."

