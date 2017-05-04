Refuge Theatre Project's Things to Ruin: the Songs of Joe Iconis Coming Up at Exit Chicago
The two-year-old Refuge Theatre Project, whose High Fidelity: The Musical is with eight nominations one of the top nominees in the upcoming non-Equity Jeff Awards, will continue its 2017 season with Things to Ruin: The Songs of Joe Iconis , playing May 12 - June 18, 2017. As with their most recent productions, High Fidelity, performed in pop-up locations redesigned as record stores, and bare, staged in the sanctuary of Epworth United Methodist Church, the company will again mount its production in an unexpected venue: Exit Chicago, which describes itself as "Chicago's Original Punk Bar since 1981."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|16 min
|Ripley
|23
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|52 min
|Quirky
|1,525,827
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,521
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|bad
|78
|Do you approve of Elizabeth Hernandez as ?
|5 hr
|GJ
|1
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|6 hr
|MMapp
|1
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|8 hr
|Hatti_Hollerand
|2,498
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC