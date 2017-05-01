Protesters during a rally in Daley Plaza in Chicago - AFP
Egypt Today reports that:
At least three people were arrested. Several businesses in Portland's downtown area were also vandalized by groups of people wearing black masks who were seen breaking storefront windows, throwing incendiary devices and attacking a police vehicle.
