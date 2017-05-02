Photos: Chicago's May Day Marches Honor History, Mock Political Leaders
Thousands converged on Union Park and later marched to Daley Plaza in the Loop Monday to celebrate International Worker's Day, also known as May Day. Rallies began early in the morning at multiple locations across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Jose Hose
|240,476
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|RoxLo
|1,525,060
|Obama
|3 hr
|Joan
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|10,603
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|7 hr
|Scottie
|47
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|8 hr
|Draw Pharts
|2
|Word (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6,912
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC