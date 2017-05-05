Obama's talk of Chicago problems undercuts Emanuel's message

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, greets former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they host a community event on the new Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017. Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, greets former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they host a community event on the new Obama Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center on May 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.