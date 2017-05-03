Nation-Now 53 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Obama...

Nation-Now 53 mins ago 3:36 p.m.Obama unveils design, vision for future presidential library

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

This rendering shows the conceptual design of the Obama Presidential Center campus. The Obama Foundation says at the heart of the center is a public plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Julia 1,525,388
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Dr Guru 240,489
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 8 hr honeymylove 2,532
last post wins! (Apr '13) 9 hr texas pete 2,492
Word (Dec '08) 10 hr They cannot kill ... 6,914
Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Chicago 10 hr george 3
News Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14) 10 hr harlw 5
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC