May Day was born and raised in the streets of Chicago
On Monday, May 1, hundreds of thousands of immigrants, activists, and workers of all stripes are expected to take to the streets in cities across the country and the globe to commemorate International Workers' Day, aka May Day. Here in Chicago, a massive rally and march are planned, starting in Union Park at 1 PM and then snaking throughout Downtown and the West Loop.
