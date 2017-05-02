May Day protests draw activists, work...

May Day protests draw activists, workers, and students, and other Chicago news

There are 1 comment on the Chicago Reader story from 7 hrs ago, titled May Day protests draw activists, workers, and students, and other Chicago news. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

The first day of May, commonly known as May Day, is a well-known day for workers' protests and demonstrations across the country. In Chicago, students from Social Justice High School in Little Village got to participate in the protests across from the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

MeanWhile

Acton, Canada

http://www.topix.com/chicago/2017/05/wheat-fu...
