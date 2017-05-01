Man killed, woman injured in South Lo...

Man killed, woman injured in South Loop crash

53 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 52-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday in the city's South Loop neighborhood, Chicago police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers found a 2011 Lincoln sedan near a brick embankment on Indiana Avenue near Roosevelt Road.

