Man jailed in Urbana robbery now charged in Naperville nail salon holdup
A Naperville man charged with holding up a convenience food store in downstate Urbana is now accused of the March armed robbery of a Naperville nail salon during which the victims were tied up while laying on the floor. Rio M. Franklin, 25, of the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, all felonies, in connection with the March 25 robbery of the U.S. Nail Salon, 931 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville police said Wednesday in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Earl
|1,525,327
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|6 min
|texas pete
|2,492
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|240,484
|Word (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|6,914
|Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Chicago
|1 hr
|george
|3
|Extra Extra: Polar Bear Plunge Sets Record For ... (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|harlw
|5
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|3 hr
|Alex
|49
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC