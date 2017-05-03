Man jailed in Urbana robbery now charged in Naperville nail salon holdup

A Naperville man charged with holding up a convenience food store in downstate Urbana is now accused of the March armed robbery of a Naperville nail salon during which the victims were tied up while laying on the floor. Rio M. Franklin, 25, of the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four counts of aggravated unlawful restraint, all felonies, in connection with the March 25 robbery of the U.S. Nail Salon, 931 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville police said Wednesday in a news release.

