Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance ...

Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for the Pearl Fishers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for dancers with strong technique and significant stage experience for its upcoming production of the opera The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet on Monday, June 5, 2017. This production will be staged by director Andrew Sinclair, with choreography by John Malashock, Artistic Director of Malashock Dance and The Malaschock Dance School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Henry 1,524,619
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min LewLou 240,444
last post wins! (Dec '10) 56 min honeymylove 3,129
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr honeymylove 2,479
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 1 hr honeymylove 2,529
News Several rivers expected to flood as rain contin... 1 hr Tamba 1
Word (Dec '08) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 6,910
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at May 01 at 11:01AM CDT

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC