Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for the Pearl Fishers
Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for dancers with strong technique and significant stage experience for its upcoming production of the opera The Pearl Fishers by Georges Bizet on Monday, June 5, 2017. This production will be staged by director Andrew Sinclair, with choreography by John Malashock, Artistic Director of Malashock Dance and The Malaschock Dance School.
