InterContinental Chicago Showcases Unique Flair on Mag Mile
NBC 5's Kalee Dionne got a peak inside the InterContinental Chicago to take a tour with a special guest. One of Chicago's most famous hotels on the Magnificent Mile, the InterContinental has long been known for its architectural beauty, and it's been a magnet for historians and tourists for nearly a century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,525,724
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Dr Guru
|240,501
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|40 min
|texas pete
|2,496
|Bill NYE the Bullshyt lying science guy.
|2 hr
|Einstein-s mind
|4
|Julieanne Zenz
|4 hr
|Thanks
|2
|Sipping tea
|4 hr
|Padre Lou
|1
|Shooting cops------is a no-no.
|4 hr
|Realist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC