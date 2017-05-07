Free house music party returns to Millennium Park
Officials with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have announced a house music day with live performances and DJs on May 27. There'll be music and dancing from 2 to 9 p.m. at Millennium Park. Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,527,330
|Bank of America to anchor planned skyscraper al...
|19 min
|Bill Martin
|1
|Nation of Islam's Minister Louis Farrakhan call... (Oct '08)
|22 min
|eddie
|79
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Trudeau your Pres...
|240,604
|Valerie Jarrett to be Obama's senior White Hous... (Nov '08)
|56 min
|Macron your Presi...
|55
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|105,154
|These idiots are teaching our kids.
|2 hr
|Raven Maniak
|14
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC