Four former cops turned aldermen push for police access to assault rifles, and other Chicago news

14 hrs ago

A group of four former Chicago police officers turned aldermen want more cops to have access to assault rifles, according to the Sun-Times . The idea was prompted by the shooting of two on-duty Chicago Police Department officers earlier this week.

