Experts: Those already sick still face coverage problems
The Republican push to replace the... The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived this week in Congress by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health problems. The change helped get the bill through the House of Representatives in a tight vote Thursday, but experts say it may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for these patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Goy Boy
|1,526,184
|Best place to order Pizza to have shipped?
|39 min
|Vic65
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|41 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,544
|Julieanne Zenz
|1 hr
|Julieanne Zenz
|3
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|1 hr
|Most Corruption
|50
|George Norcross controls dirty corrupt Judges l...
|2 hr
|Most Corruption
|3
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Sublime1
|105,148
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC