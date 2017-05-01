'Exhibitionism-The Rolling Stones' is an exile on lame street
Through 7/30: Mon-Tue 11 AM-5:30 PM, Wed-Thu noon-7:30 PM, Fri-Sat 11 AM-8:30 PM, Sun 11 AM-5:30 PM Navy Pier, second floor, festival hall, terrace B 600 E. Grand 312-595-7437 stonesexhibitionism.com $32, $28 students, seniors, and military, $22 children age 13-17, free for children 12 and younger For around 20 years, beginning in 1963 and ending in 1983 , the Rolling Stones were consistently in the running for being the biggest and best rock 'n' roll group on earth. They came close to averaging one full-length release a year, and all of them are at least very good-many are canonical, even ones that were somewhat dismissed at the time .
