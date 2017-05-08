Exclamation Point! Something Rotten! ...

Exclamation Point! Something Rotten! Goes on Sale This Friday in Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Broadway In Chicago has announced that individual tickets for the completely original new musical Something Rotten! will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12. Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw , with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, opens at the Oriental Theatre for a limited two-week engagement that runs July 11-23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 11 min Dr Guru 240,642
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min Cheech the Conser... 1,528,227
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 23 min _Zoey_ 10,626
Julieanne Zenz 3 hr Julieanne Zenz 1
News Taylor Gourmet to bring its Philly-style hoagie... 3 hr Julieanne Zenz 1
News Ultra Foods in Crestwood offers array of prepar... (Jun '12) 3 hr JACKMEHOFF 35
Chicago Luxury Mobile Detailing 4 hr Dee1 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC